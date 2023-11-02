A Few Clouds 45°

Rutgers-Ohio State Weekend Football Game Likely To Cause Delays On NJ Highways

There will be a sea of red tying up traffic in New Jersey on Saturday, Nov. 4, as thongs of college football fans are expected to flock to SHI Stadium as Rutgers squares off against top-ranked Ohio State. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Zeete
The New Jersey Department of Transportation, in turn, is advising of possible delays before and after the highly-anticipated game in Piscataway, which kicks off at noon.

Specifically, the DOT said that there could be heavy traffic on stretches of the New Jersey Turnpike, and on Route 1, Route 18, and Route 287 amid excitement to see the Buckeyes — who were ranked number one in the initial College Football Playoff rankings (though they are still listed as third in the coaches' poll behind the University of Georgia and rival Michigan).

Ohio State (8-0) is a heavy favorite over the Scarlet Knights (6-2), who are coming off their bye week as they prepare to scheme against Marvin Harrison, Jr. and the rest of the Buckeyes' stout roster, which they have to hope has an eye on their matchup against hated rival Michigan three weeks later on Saturday, Nov. 25. 

So far this season, Rutgers has been largely competitive outside of losses to Wisconsin and high-ranked Michigan, though they face an uphill battle on Saturday.

Rutgers has never tallied a win against Ohio State, who look to go 10-0 against them after averaging more than 53 points per game in four games played at SHI Stadium. 

The game will air Saturday at noon on CBS, announced by Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker and Tiffany Blackmon on the sideline.

