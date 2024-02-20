Rutgers Grad Christopher Canada, 55, Leaves Behind Middle School Sweetheart

Friends created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his sons' continuing education.

The campaign says Chris, a Clark native, is survived by his wife of 20 years, Debbie, whom he met in middle school.

"Chris first met his future wife Debbie in 6th grade and was quickly smitten, as he made known through a series of attention-getting pranks combined with chivalrous actions such as carrying her books home from school," the campaign reads.

Chris graduated from Arthur L. Johnson High School, where he played varsity lacrosse, and went on to earn his undergraduate and law degrees from Rutgers University, according to his obituary.

He and Debbie married in October 2004 and settled in Plainfield, where they welcomed both sons Alex and Bobby, in 2005 and 2007, respectively.

"Chris adored his sons and was a tireless supporter of all their endeavors - in school, on the athletic field, or running their landscaping business, where he stepped in when necessary, as the unsung (and unpaid) hero," the GoFundMe reads. "Chris was also a dedicated companion to the family’s rescue dog, Rusty, and the pair were a fixture walking the sidewalks of their Netherwood neighborhood."

After many years of private legal practice, Chris was recruited to work in compliance by Sandoz and served most recently as executive director at Amicus Therapeutics in Princeton, his obituary says.

Among his friends, Chris is being remembered for his sharp wit and sarcastic sense of humor; get-togethers were sure to be accompanied by plenty of laughter.

He also was described as "a man whose modesty belied his ability to do so many things well... Chris not only helped but went above and beyond," his obit said.

Click here for Christopher Canada's complete obituary and click here to donate to his family.

