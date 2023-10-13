Rt. 32 Car Fire In South Brunswick Linked To Killing Of Philadelphia Police Officer

Police in South Brunswick said only that the vehicle fire extinguished on Route 32 around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, was connected to the shooting.

The vehicle fire came nearly two hours after Philadelphia Police Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz were shot at Philadelphia Airport. Mendez, a 50-year-old with 22 years in the department, was hit multiple times and died from his wounds.

Ortiz was struck in the arm and was listed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital, according to Interim Commissioner John Stanford.

The shooters fled the scene in a black Dodge Durango, and police confirmed Friday evening that 18-year-old Jesus Duran was one of the occupants. Investigators are still working to identify the others.

Following the shooting, Duran was later taken in a private vehicle to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and died. Stanford did not say whether or not he was the shooter.

"A dozen investigators worked throughout the day investigating the scene," South Brunswick police said. "There is no local safety concern, but anyone with information locally is asked to contact Detective Rick Delucia at (732) 329-4646."

