Mostly Cloudy 35°

SHARE

Route 1 Reopens After Serious Crash In South Brunswick

Route 1 has reopened in South Brunswick after a serious accident.

<p>Route 1 has reopened in South Brunswick after a serious accident.</p>

Route 1 has reopened in South Brunswick after a serious accident.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The northbound side of the roadway was closed overnight at Independence Way.

It had reopened as of 6:50 a.m.

Details in the crash were not immediately available.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE