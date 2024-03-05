Robber Gets Life For Killing Clerk At Edison Speedway Gas Station: Prosecutor

Marcus A. Wright, 27, of Beaufort, SC, fatally shot the Speedway worker on Dec. 20, 2018, on Amboy Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Wright was convicted of murder in the slaying of John Bertram, 38, of the Fords section of Woodbridge, on Sept. 12, 2023. He also was found guilty of armed robbery, conspiracy and weapons offenses.

Wright was sentenced on Monday, March 4 by Superior Court Judge Andrea G. Carter.

With a handgun pointed at him, Bertram handed the money that was in the cash register to Wright; after which Wright fired his weapon, killing Bertram, Ciccone said.

Wright and his getaway driver, Olya Quinnam, fled after the robbery and were arrested in January 2019.

Quinnam accompanied Wright for the robbery but waited outside as Wright entered the store, Ciccone said. Quinnam, 26, also of Beaufort, SC, was convicted last fall of armed robbery but has not been sentenced.

Bertram had been working at the Speedway station for eight months and was remembered as a "gentle giant, always helpful, and a man true to his word," his obituary said.

