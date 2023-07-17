Recovering Rutgers Basketball Legend Spurs Memories Of Golden Era With Nearly $100K Raised

Phil "The Thrill" Sellers, who was instrumental in the Scarlet Knights' undefeated regular hoops season and Final Four appearance in 1976, is recovering from two major surgeries.

His daughter and son-in-law on a GoFundMe page detailed the tremendous cost ahead caring for the 69-year-old retired athlete, which will required aides at home in East Orange or in a rehabilitation center.

The fans' response was immense.

As of Monday, July 17, more than $97,000 had been raised. They detailed life-inspiring memories watching Sellers and his teammates in the 1970s.

The All-America player had his number 12 retired in the rafters of Jersey Mike's Arena, and remains the university's all-time leading career scorer with 2,399 points and rebounder with 1,115.

He played one season in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons. He tried out for the Pistons again in 1979, under his former assistant coach at Rutgers Dick Vitale, but was cut before the season began.

And Karen Andrews said: "I attended Rutgers when Phil played. Phil and the team were fantastic!!! What an exciting time for sports at Rutgers. Come on Rutgers community give back to a guy that gave us so much. My prayers are with you Phil."

On May 24, Phil was rushed to Mountainside Medical Center with severe stomach pain and was quickly diagnosed with an intestinal perforation. An emergency life saving surgery was performed that day.

It was later discovered he had suffered a dangerous buildup of fluid in his lungs, which required another emergency surgery, performed on May 26.

The RU legend is recovering at Lakeview Rehabilitation & Care Center in Wayne, according to his family.

Daniel Kramer wrote: "Phil Sellers gave RU the most exciting season 1975-76 for any sport for the last 50 years of watching and going to RU sporting events. I believe he was the greatest basketball player in RU history. I wish him well with his recovery. I hope the fund will help him and his family. We are Family!"

Augustine Segalo wrote, in part: "Phil was undoubtedly my favorite player and I followed his career very carefully. He and that team were such a big part of my life. . . ."

Gene I. reacted: "Phil and the rest of the 1976 basketball team helped put Rutgers on the map. I met most of the players on that team and personally thanked them for the joy they brought to Rutgers Nation and well beyond."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe

