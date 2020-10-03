LOOK INSIDE: Most Expensive Home In Middlesex County Could Be Yours For $4.5M

The most expensive home in Middlesex County could be yours -- if you've got $4.5 million to spare.

The Chelsea Lane mansion has been posted to Zillow for more than 100 days.

It's got 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms and spans more than 14,500 square feet.

The custom-built estate "is a display of European quality craftsmanship," the Zillow listing says, "from its solid Italian mahogany doors to the homes impressive marble foyer with custom wrought Iron and gold leaf railings."

124 Chelsea Ln., Colonia. Engel & Völkers Monmouth County

Other features include double copper doors reminiscent of Old World mansions, its marble staircase leading to a mezzanine and four guest suites with private baths, a gourmet kitchen and 12-seat bar.

The master suite boasts a private retreat with a massive marble shower, marble floors and custom cabinetry.

Look in the back and you'll find a pool with a waterfall, terrace and more.

Kitchen Engel & Völkers Monmouth County

Twelve-seat bar. Engel & Völkers Monmouth County

The master suite Engel & Völkers Monmouth County

The master bath Engel & Völkers Monmouth County

Click here for the complete Zillow listing, represented by Engel & Völkers Monmouth County agent Louis Critelli.

