There was a $100,000 winner at Country Farms at 820 King George Road in Fords.

There were $50,000 winners at these three outlets:

Crystal's Deli at 308 Ernston Road in Parlin

Quick Chek #62 at 317 Durham Ave. in South Plainfield, and,

Daisy's Liquor & Grocery Store at 64 Jackson St. in South River

The winning numbers on Oct. 11 were 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64 and the red Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x.

