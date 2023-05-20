Rain Fog/Mist 63°

Popular Highland Park Kosher Restaurant Shutters After 16 Years, Another Expected To Replace It

As the old adage goes: When one door closes, another one opens.

Park Place on Raritan Avenue in Highland Park.
Cecilia Levine
While a longtime New Jersey kosher restaurant will be closing in June, a new one is expected to open in its place.

Park Place, open for 16 years in Highland Park, announced its last day in business will be on Sunday, June 4. 

While the restaurant declined to provide further information, it did say a another kosher meat restaurant is expected to take over in the same space sometime soon.

Park Place, 120 Raritan Avenue, Highland Park.

