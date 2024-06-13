Possible Homicide Suspect Shot By Police At Woodbridge Hotel, Report Says (Developing)

“The officer-involved shooting that occurred last night in Woodbridge Township is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office,” the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

ABC7ny.com reported the shooting occurred at about midnight in the Fords section of the township on King George Post Road. The complex includes the Raritan Hotel and the Royal Albert’s Palace Banquet Hall.

NYPD officers were watching a man staying at the Raritan Hotel when gunfire erupted, according to ABC7ny.com. The man, who was wanted in a Harlem killing last week, was shot by police, and a police officer was also shot in the foot, the outlet said.

