Young Princeton Woman Struck, Killed By Tractor Trailer In South Brunswick

A woman in her 30s was struck and killed by a tractor trailer Tuesday in Central Jersey.

The Princeton resident was walking northbound in the southbound lane of Route 1 when she was struck near Ridge Road around 12:30 p.m., NJ.com says citing South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.

The tractor trailer driver stopped and was cooperative with police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

