Woodbridge Teenager Charged With Assault, Eluding After Serious Crash

Jon Craig
Middlesex County Jail
Middlesex County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenager from Middlesex County has been arrested in connection with a serious two-car crash that sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday, authorities said.

Gregory Kazdan, 18, of the Fords section of Woodbridge was charged with eluding police and aggravated assault, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and Old Bridge Police Chief William Volkert said in a statement.

Old Bridge police tried to stop Kazdan, who was speeding in white 2019 Mercedes Benz past other vehicles on the shoulder of Route 9 north about 3:35 p.m., they said.

Kazdan drove through a red light at the intersection with Old Mill Road and struck a 2014 Ford Focus, they said.

Both the driver of the Ford, a 42-year old woman, and her 15-year old passenger, were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.

Kazdan was being held at the Middlesex County Jail in North Brunswick pending a detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

