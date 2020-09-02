Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woodbridge Multiple-Car Crash Injures 11, Some Severely; Closes Route 1

Jon Craig
A severely damaged convertible at a Route 1 crash scene in Woodbridge where multiple people were hurt. (Photo courtesy of RLS Metro Breaking News) Photo Credit: Courtesy/ RLS Metro Breaking News
Route 1 at Randolph Avenue in Woodbridge Photo Credit: Google Maps

At lest 11 people were injured in a crash in Woodbridge Township, several of them seriously, authorities said.

First responders from Middlesex and Union counties were called at 12:12 p.m. on Wednesday about a multiple-car crash involving multiple people hurt at the intersection of Route 1 and Randolph Avenue, according to initial reports.

Several people were trapped and had to be extracted by firefighters and EMS crews, reports said.

Photos posted here by RLS Metro Breaking News showed severe crash scene wreckage including a crumpled white convertible. 

At least one crash victim was airlifted by Northstar medevac helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, reports said.

Eastbound lanes of Route remained closed about 3 p.m. as police tried to determine the cause of the crash.

Investigators from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office also were called to the crash scene.

A total of 11 crash victims were taken to area hospitals, some of them with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an unconfirmed count.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

