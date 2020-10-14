Woodbridge Man, 29, Killed In Wrong-Way Head-On Crash With Truck

A 29-year-old man from Woodbridge was killed when his SUV collided head-on into a truck on an exit ramp in Central Jersey, authorities said.

State Police identified the victim as Govinda Rishi of the Keasbey section of Woodbridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The collision occurred on Route 440 northbound, near the Woodbridge Avenue exit ramp in Edison Township, state police said.

The crash, at 4:58 p.m. on Tuesday, involved two tractor-trailers and the SUV, state police said.

Rishi's 2013 Honda SUV was traveling north on the exit ramp from Route 440 to County Road 514 in the wrong direction, troopers said.

A 2012 Volvo semi-trailer and a 2009 Freightliner semi-trailer were exiting Route 440 onto the ramp when the Honda collided head-on with the Volvo, state police said. The Freightliner struck the rear of the Volvo.

The drivers of the Volvo and the Freightliner were not hurt.

All northbound lanes and the exit ramp were shutdown for the accident investigation, troopers said.

Middlesex County HAZMAT crews were called because of a fuel leak at the scene of the collision.

