Woodbridge Driver, 75, Charged In Fatal Pedestrian Crash

A 75-year-old man from Woodbridge Township has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash earlier this month, authorities said.

Andrew Hallock, 75, of the Fords section of Woodbridge was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner.

The initial investigation conducted by Officer Bryan Dorward of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined that at 1:36 p.m. on Jan. 4, a Toyota Tundra traveling southbound on Hoy Avenue crossed over the curb at the intersection of New Brunswick Avenue and Hoy Avenue. The Tundra then passed into an adjacent parking lot where it struck Mary Ann Logozio, 61, of Fords, police said. Logozio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Dorward of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 ext. 2153 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

