WATCH: Gas Pumps Struck By SUV On Route 1 Burst Into Flames

Surveillance video captured a chain-reaction crash in which a vehicle slammed into two gas pumps that burst into flames on Route 1 in Middlesex County.

The attendant had just finished servicing a customer and was walking away when the driver of a sedan in the center lane tries to suddenly turn right into the station Tuesday morning.

A red SUV coming up on the right side sideswipes that vehicle before careening into the station pumps in the video released by North Brunswick police.

Both pumps then burst into flames.

“This morning, we received multiple 911 calls for a motor vehicle crash at the gas station on Route 1 North near Driscoll Road,” the post read. “Our patrol units responded along with North Brunswick First Aid & Rescue Squad, Inc. and North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department to the scene.

“We are fortunate to say that there were no life-threatening injuries reported.”

Township police reminder everyone to “use caution while driving, especially days like [Tuesday].”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.