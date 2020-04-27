VIDEO: Woodbridge Man, 57, Found Dead After Standoff With Police

A 57-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in his Colonia home on Monday after an hours-long standoff with police, authorities said.

The man's identity has not been released by authorities, pending notification of his family.

About 7:30 a.m., police from the Woodbridge and Rahway police departments responded to a home on Dukes Road. A caller claimed to have hostages, weapons and was incoherent and expressing suicidal thoughts, a Woodbridge Police Department spokesman said.

The township's SWAT unit was sent to the home about 7:50 a.m. to negotiate with the man who said he had shot his dog, and had medical and marital issues, the spokesman said.

About 1:35 p.m. Monday, after police had no contact with the man for several hours, officers entered the home and found the man dead from a gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom. A dog also was found dead in the home. No one else was inside the home, the spokesman said.

