UPDATE: Teenager Rescued From Raritan Bay Died At Hospital, His Family Says

UPDATED: A 17-year-old boy was unconscious when NYPD divers recovered his body from Perth Amboy's waterfront on Thursday. He later died at the hospital, his family said.

A 30-year-old man who jumped in to rescue the teenager after he went missing around 2:30 p.m. in the western Raritan Bay was rescued and reportedly stable.

The teenage boy, later identified as John Vasquez, was found just after 5 p.m., and in cardiac arrest. CPR was in progress as he was taken to the hospital.

Vasquez's family held onto hope as long as they could, but relatives say it was ultimately the boy’s uncle, a first responder at the rescue scene, who broke the news. “And he said he didn’t make it,” another relative, Patty Kertesz, told CBS2-TV News.

“Adventurous, a really helpful person,” cousin Christian Torres said. Torres said his cousin loved to swim.

Authorities originally reported that a 5-year-old child also was missing in the water, but he was later located onshore, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The search for the teen began around 2:40 p.m. near a railroad bridge at Water and Lewis streets, reports said. Backpacks and bikes were strewn along the waterfront. Apparently Vasquez was there with friends who dared each other to jump in and swim toward a buoy. But swimming is prohibited there because of strong, dangerous tides, officials said.

Private boaters got involved in searching for the teenager, dotting Perth Amboy's waterfront with dozens of sailboats and other craft.

The U.S. Coast Guard, fire departments from Perth Amboy, Carteret and Hopelawn, aviation units from NY and NJ assisted. State and federal marine rescue units from both states also were helping search.

