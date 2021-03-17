UPDATE: 3-Year-Old Child Killed, Mother Seriously Injured In Carteret Dog Attack

UPDATE: A 3-year-old child was killed and his mother was seriously hurt when they were attacked by two dogs, authorities said.

At 4:29 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to Laurel Street on a report of a dog attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined that they were attacked by two dogs.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-4181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194

“Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St.," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in an earlier statement.

"Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care,” Reiman said.

