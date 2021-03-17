Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: 3-Year-Old Child Killed, Mother Seriously Injured In Carteret Dog Attack

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The scene of a dog attack in Carteret. (Courtesy: ABC Helicopter 7)
The scene of a dog attack in Carteret. (Courtesy: ABC Helicopter 7) Photo Credit: ABC Helicopter 7 (Screengrab)

UPDATE: A 3-year-old child was killed and his mother was seriously hurt when they were attacked by two dogs, authorities said.

At 4:29 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities responded to Laurel Street on a report of a dog attack, according to  Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.

 A preliminary investigation determined that they were attacked by two dogs.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-4181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194

“Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel St.," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said in an earlier statement.

"Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care,” Reiman said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.