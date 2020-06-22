UPDATE: 2 Adults, Child Found Dead In Middlesex County Pool, ‘Too Early’ To Tell What Happened

Two adults and a child were found dead in a pool in Middlesex County on Monday, authorities confirmed.

"East Brunswick Police are actively investigating a scene where three people were found deceased in a pool,” East Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement after the bodies were discovered at the Clearview Road home around 4:50 p.m.

The incident triggered a massive emergency response.

Aerial photos showed investigators examining the filter to the above-ground pool.

A neighbor said an electrical utility crew was summoned to the scene.

"It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Losacco said. “We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and will release information as it develops.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community."

