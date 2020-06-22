Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Judge: 7-Eleven Not Liable For South Jersey Robbery Shooting That Partially Paralyzed Clerk
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: 2 Adults, Child Found Dead In Middlesex County Pool, ‘Too Early’ To Tell What Happened

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene in East Brunswick.
At the scene in East Brunswick. Photo Credit: ABC7 Eyewitness News

Two adults and a child were found dead in a pool in Middlesex County on Monday, authorities confirmed.

"East Brunswick Police are actively investigating a scene where three people were found deceased in a pool,” East Brunswick Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement after the bodies were discovered at the Clearview Road home around 4:50 p.m.

The incident triggered a massive emergency response.

Aerial photos showed investigators examining the filter to the above-ground pool.

A neighbor said an electrical utility crew was summoned to the scene.

"It is too early to determine exactly what happened,” Losacco said. “We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and will release information as it develops.

“This is a devastating day for our entire community."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.