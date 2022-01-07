Trooper's Vehicle Struck Along Garden State Parkway: Developing

A New Jersey State Police vehicle was struck by a passing car along the Garden State Parkway in Middlesex County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. Friday near milepost 123.1 of the northbound lanes in Sayreville, initial reports said.

The state trooper was reporting his car was hit while on the side of the highway while assisting a disabled vehicle, according to an unconfirmed report.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

One lane of the northbound parkway had been shut down.

State Police were not immediately available for comment.

