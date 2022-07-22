Suspect 'Posed As Doctor,' Arrested For Sex Assault: Prosecutor

A 65-year-old man from Old Bridge is accused of posing as a doctor before he sexually assaulted a woman, authorities said.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos was charged in the sex attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Scott Gumprecht.

On Wednesday, July 20, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Old Bridge police responded to a 9-1-1 call at the Brynwood Gardens Apartments in Old Bridge.

An initial investigation led by Detective Jessica Caffey of the Old Bridge Police Department revealed that an adult female victim went to the residence of Sibaja-Bolanos to receive medical treatment.

"Sibaja-Bolanos isolated the victim in a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her and injected her with a substance," the prosecutor said.

The investigation determined Sibaja-Bolanos was not a medical doctor.

On Thursday, July 21, Sibaja-Bolanos was arrested and charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault and unlicensed practice of medicine, the prosecutor said.

Sibaja-Bolanos was being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Caffey of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 ext. 3203 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.

