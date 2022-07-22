Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: 'Hill Street Blues' Actor, NJ Father Of 13, Taurean Blacque Dies: Reports
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suspect 'Posed As Doctor,' Arrested For Sex Assault: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Old Bridge police
Old Bridge police Photo Credit: OLD BRIDGE PD

A 65-year-old man from Old Bridge is accused of posing as a doctor before he sexually assaulted a woman, authorities said.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos was charged in the sex attack, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Scott Gumprecht.

On Wednesday, July 20, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Old Bridge police responded to a 9-1-1 call at the Brynwood Gardens Apartments in Old Bridge.

An initial investigation led by Detective Jessica Caffey of the Old Bridge Police Department revealed that an adult female victim went to the residence of Sibaja-Bolanos to receive medical treatment.

"Sibaja-Bolanos isolated the victim in a bedroom where he sexually assaulted her and injected her with a substance," the prosecutor said.

The investigation determined Sibaja-Bolanos was not a medical doctor.

On Thursday, July 21, Sibaja-Bolanos was arrested and charged with sexual assault,  aggravated assault and unlicensed practice of medicine, the prosecutor said. 

Sibaja-Bolanos was being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Caffey of the Old Bridge Police Department at (732) 721-5600 ext. 3203 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.