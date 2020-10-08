Staten Island Driver, 43, Killed In Central Jersey Route 9 Collision

A 43-year-old man from New York City was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 9 in Monmouth County, authorities said.

James Marshall of Staten Island was southbound near the intersection with Schulmeister Road at about 1:45 a.m. on Thursday when his vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer, according to Old Bridge police.

The truck driver from Perth Amboy, also 43, had no serious injuries, police said. His name was not released.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Old Bridge Police Department at 732-607-4805.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.