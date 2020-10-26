State Police ID Pedestrian, 29, Killed On NJ Turnpike In Edison

State Police have released the name of a 29-year-old motorist who was struck and killed early Monday while crossing the inner lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, troopers said.

Francis S. Marte, 29, of New Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Middlesex County, according to Trooper Charles Marchan.

At 3:07 a.m., Marte had been involved in a separate, two-car collision before exiting his vehicle, Marchan said.

Marte's vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle in the northbound lanes at mile-marker 84.1 in Edison, Marchan said.

After Marte exited his vehicle on the lefthand shoulder of the NJ Turnpike, he tried to cross the northbound lanes and was struck by a Chrysler Voyager, Marchan said.

No other people were hurt in the separate crashes, Marchan said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.

Several lanes of the turnpike remained closed during the investigation.

