Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Woodbridge Gas Station Theft

A suspected shoplifter stabbed a gas station employee in Middlesex County, authorities said.

The Racestar attendant was attacked at about 5 p.m. on Monday at 915 Port Reading Ave. in Woodbridge, police said.

Police later arrested a Carteret man and charged him with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The injured employee was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he underwent surgery.

