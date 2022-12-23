Son Kills Mom In East Brunswick Home: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old New York man has been charged in his mom's New Jersey murder, authorities said.

Jason Gordon is believed to have killed his mom, Carmen Gordon, 68, in her Cozzens Court home in East Brunswick, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Frank LoSacco said.

Gordon was found dead around 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, by officers performing a wellness check. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was not a random act of violence.

Gordon was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and one count of fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

This is an active and ongoing investigation anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Thuring of the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6990 or Detective Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.

