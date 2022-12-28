Son Arrested In Mother's Killing In Central Jersey: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old man from New York has been arrested in connection with his mother's killing, authorities said.

Jason Gordon was arrested and charged with murder in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department

On Dec. 22, at approximately 11 a.m., authorities received a 911 call requesting a welfare check. In response, authorities made multiple welfare checks to contact Carmen Gordon, 68, at her residence on Cozzens Court, before locating her unresponsive inside her residence with fatal injuries.

Mrs. Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not disclosed exactly how Gordon was killed.

An initial investigation led by Detective Robert Thuring of the East Brunswick Police Department and Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Jason Gordon as a suspect in the death.

On Tuesday, with the assistance of East Brunswick and Philadelphia Police Departments, Jason Gordon was arrested in Philadelphia without incident.

In addition to murder, Gordon was charged with weapons offenses.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Thuring of the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6990 or Detective Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4194.

