Small Plane Crash Lands At Central Jersey Airport, FAA Says

A small plane crashed Sunday at a Central Jersey airport, the FAA confirmed.

The single-engine Cessna172 was attempting to land at the Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown when it crashed around 4:45 p.m., FAA spokeswoman Marcia Adams said.

Only the pilot was on board, but his condition was unclear, she said.

Developing and unconfirmed reports say the plane went up in flames in the crash and that the pilot was able to escape.

Earlier this month, a major NYC tech company founder who went to space with William Shatner and an Essex County flight school owner died in a Sussex County plane crash.

