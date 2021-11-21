Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: North Jersey Boy, 14, Collapses, Dies Playing Basketball
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Small Plane Crash Lands At Central Jersey Airport, FAA Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pension Road
Pension Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A small plane crashed Sunday at a Central Jersey airport, the FAA confirmed.

The single-engine Cessna172 was attempting to land at the Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown when it crashed around 4:45 p.m., FAA spokeswoman Marcia Adams said.

Only the pilot was on board, but his condition was unclear, she said.

Developing and unconfirmed reports say the plane went up in flames in the crash and that the pilot was able to escape.

Earlier this month, a major NYC tech company founder who went to space with William Shatner and an Essex County flight school owner died in a Sussex County plane crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.