A serious crash closed a roadway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

South Brunswick police said that Promenade Boulevard westbound was closed at Route 1 due to the crash.

Police expected the area to be disrupted for the next four hours.

Promenade Boulevard eastbound will be reduced to a single lane, police said.

Avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

