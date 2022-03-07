Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice
Serious 3-Alarm Apartment House Fire Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Jon Craig
Northumberland Way
Northumberland Way Photo Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze in a three-story apartment house in Middlesex County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. 

The heavy fire broke out at about 8 a.m. on Northumberland Way in South Brunswick, initial reports said. 

Command was reporting that the fire was being fought in defensive mode only.

As firefighters arrived, "victims were hanging from the windows," according to an unconfirmed report. 

This is a developing news sotry.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

