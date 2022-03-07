Serious 3-Alarm Apartment House Fire Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze in a three-story apartment house in Middlesex County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The heavy fire broke out at about 8 a.m. on Northumberland Way in South Brunswick, initial reports said.

Command was reporting that the fire was being fought in defensive mode only.

As firefighters arrived, "victims were hanging from the windows," according to an unconfirmed report.

This is a developing news sotry.

