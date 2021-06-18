Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Breaking News: Separate Overnight Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 4 Wounded In New Brunswick, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Separate Overnight Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Central Jersey, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
The scene of a fatal overnight double-shooting (marked at center) into a vehicle on Easton Avenue in New Brunswick. Photo Credit: Google Maps
A triple-shooting occurred late Thursday night at Robeson Village near Gattlng Court, Bergen Court and Zebra Way in New Brunswick. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Middlesex County authorities are investigating two shootings that left one person dead and four people wounded overnight, they said.

The shootings occurred about three hours apart but appear to be related, authorities said Friday afternoon.

A gunman allegedly fired at a vehicle at 2:08 a.m. Friday on Easton Avenue in New Brunswick, hitting two people, police said.

Both victims were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, where one later died from bullet wounds, they said.

A second shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said.

They were sitting in a vehicle when a suspect carrying a handgun fired at them, police said.

One victim, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to their next-of-kin, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Friday's fatal shooting may be related to a triple shooting that occurred three hours earlier near Gattling and Bergen courts, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

At 10:47 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Robeson Village near Zebra Way. Patrol officers found three victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

"At present, the shootings appear to be related," Ciccone and Caputo said in a joint statement on Friday afternoon.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to call New Brunswick Detective Brendt Gregus at 732-745-5200 or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 4060.

The alleged gunmen reportedly sped away in vehicles.

Rutgers University police said the shooting victims were not affiliated with the university.

