SEEN THIS? Middlesex Authorities Seek Sedan Involved In Fatal Shooting

Jon Craig
Seen this sedan? It may have been involved in a fatal shooting in New Brunswick. Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office
Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a black sedan connected to a fatal shooting earlier this month.

The Dec. 1 shooting resulted in the death of Dawson Bey, 20, of Bound Brook, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

At 8:13 p.m. on Dec. 1, New Brunswick police officers responded to Suydam Street and Throop Avenue in response to a fatal shooting.

A black sedan spotted in the vicinity of the shooting pictured above) is believed to be involved, they said.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200, or Detective Paul Kelley of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745- 3330.

