SEEN THEM? Prosecutor Seeks Tips In Sexual Assault, Armed Robbery In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
A sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault and armed robbery. Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office
Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating two suspects in an alleged sexual assault and armed robbery.

The aggravated sexual assault and armed robbery occurred in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge, last Friday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department. 

An initial investigation by Officer Robert Montalvo of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective Linda Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that on April 16 about 9 o''clock, a woman and man were approached near Lee Street and Scott Place by two men who held them at gunpoint, authorities said. 

The woman was sexually assaulted, according to Ciccone and Hubner.

Authorities are searching for a slim, black man who is between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 9 inches tall. This suspect is believed to have worn a cream or gray hoodie and sweatpants or jeans at the time of the assault. (See sketch)

Authorities also are searching for a slim white or Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes who is between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 foot 9 inches tall. This suspect is believed to have worn a gray Nike hoodie and white Nike sneakers at the time of the assault. (See sketch) 

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is urged to contact Officer Montalvo of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4340. 

Tips also may be sent to www.middlesextips.com.

