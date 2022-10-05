SEEN HIM? State Police Seek Public's Help Finding Stolen Car Suspect

The New Jersey State Police Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a vehicle from the Molly Pitcher Service Area on the New Jersey Turnpike.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers from Troop "D" Cranbury Station responded to the service area for the report of a stolen car. The vehicle is a gold 2000 Honda Accord with New Jersey license plate D69MH.

Detectives determined that the suspect arrived at the service area in a 2015 white Ford Transit van with New Jersey license plate B96PXD, which was reported stolen out of Newark.

The suspect was observed on video surveillance entering the convenience store before stealing the Honda and departing the scene southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troop "D" Cranbury Detective Bureau at 609-409-1609.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

