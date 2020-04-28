SEEN HIM? New Brunswick Man Sought In Brother's Fatal Stabbing

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 33-year-old New Brunswick man suspected of stabbing his brother to death.

Roberto Lopez is wanted on first-degree murder and weapons charges, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony Caputo said in a statement.

Henry Lopez, 43, was stabbed dead at the Livingston Avenue home he shares with Lopez around 9 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Lopez was last seen wearing a brown jacket and red hat. He weighs 180 pounds and is about 5-foot 8-inches tall.

Anyone who can help locate Roberto Lopez is urged to call Detective Victor Delgado of the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-7200 or Detective Mark Morris of the MiddlesexCounty Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

Confidential tips can be provided by calling 800-939-9600 or online at www.middlesextips.com . Tips also can be sent by text messaging 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword: “midtip” followed by tip details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.