Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Police Seek Missing Edison Teen

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Amanda Fernandes
Amanda Fernandes Photo Credit: NJSP

Authorities are seeking the public's helping locating a missing Edison teen.

Amanda Fernandes, 15, was last seen by staff of Acenda Integrated Health Cape Community Home on Sumner Avenue in Woodbine Township, Sunday around 11 p.m., in Cape May County, New Jersey State Police said.

She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with dark camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.