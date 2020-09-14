SEEN HER? Police Seek Missing Edison Teen

Authorities are seeking the public's helping locating a missing Edison teen.

Amanda Fernandes, 15, was last seen by staff of Acenda Integrated Health Cape Community Home on Sumner Avenue in Woodbine Township, Sunday around 11 p.m., in Cape May County, New Jersey State Police said.

She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall, and 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt with dark camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.