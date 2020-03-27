Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Authorities: Morris County Man, 74, Shoots Wife Dead During Argument
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? North Brunswick Police Pursue Mall Thief

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
"If THIS IS YOU or you can identify this suspect," contact the North Brunswick Detective Bureau: (732) 247-0922 ext. 331 or email jstrzy@northbrunswicknj.gov.
"If THIS IS YOU or you can identify this suspect," contact the North Brunswick Detective Bureau: (732) 247-0922 ext. 331 or email jstrzy@northbrunswicknj.gov. Photo Credit: NORTH BRUNSWICK PD

North Brunswick police sought the public's help pursuing a purse snatcher who they said went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.

Store camera images show a Volvo XC that police in a Facebook post said the suspect might be driving.

The thief charged up more than $1,000 on the stolen cards at the Cherry Hill Mall and Neshimany Mall in Bensalem, PA on Feb. 25, they said.

"If THIS IS YOU or you can identify this suspect," the post says, contact the North Brunswick Detective Bureau: ( 732) 247-0922 ext. 331 or email jstrzy@northbrunswicknj.gov .

Tips can be anonymous, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.