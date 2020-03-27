SEEN HER? North Brunswick Police Pursue Mall Thief

North Brunswick police sought the public's help pursuing a purse snatcher who they said went on a shopping spree with stolen credit cards.

Store camera images show a Volvo XC that police in a Facebook post said the suspect might be driving.

The thief charged up more than $1,000 on the stolen cards at the Cherry Hill Mall and Neshimany Mall in Bensalem, PA on Feb. 25, they said.

"If THIS IS YOU or you can identify this suspect," the post says, contact the North Brunswick Detective Bureau: ( 732) 247-0922 ext. 331 or email jstrzy@northbrunswicknj.gov .

Tips can be anonymous, police said.

