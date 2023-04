Part of Ridge Road in South Brunswick will be closed for three days due to gas main work, authorities said.

PSEG’s gas main replacement.is planned for Ridge Road between Georges Road and Griggs Drive on Thursday, April 6, Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., South Brunswick police said.

Follow posted detours and the direction of police officers and other traffic controllers.

