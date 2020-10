First responders were called to a report of multiple shots fired on Thursday afternoon in Woodbridge Township.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and at least five suspects fled the shooting scene in a white SUV, according to an initial unconfirmed report.

The shooting occurred about 1:20 p.m. at an apartment complex at 300 Forest View Drive, reports said.

This is a developing news story.

This is a developing news story.

