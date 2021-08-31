Contact Us
Report: Arrest Made In 1999 Killing Of High School Student Nancy Noga

Cecilia Levine
Nancy Noga
Nancy Noga Photo Credit: Sayreville PD (2019)

A 49-year-old Jersey Shore man was arrested 22 years after the slaying of a Central Jersey high school student Nancy Noga, MyCentralJersey reports citing prosecutors.

Bruce A. Cymanski, 49, was arrested at his home in Barnegat Tuesday after a foot pursuit by the Sayreville and Barnegat police departments, and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Cymanski was indicted on first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski said Tuesday, the news outlet said.

Noga, 17, reported missing after she failed to return home from work at the Rag Shop store in Old Bridge on Jan. 7.

Sayreville War Memorial High School senior's body was found frozen on Jan. 12 in a wooded area behind the then-Mini-Mall Plaza Shopping Center. 

She was killed while making the short walk from her part-time job to the Skytop Garden Apartment Complex, where she lived, police said.

An autopsy found she died from blunt-force trauma to her head.

While Cymanski was partially identified as a suspect, the case remained open until his arrest on Tuesday, MyCentralJersey reports.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

Click here for more from MyCentralJersey.

