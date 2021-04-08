Contact Us
Prosecutor: Teens Shot, Stabbed 25-Year-Old New Brunswick Man Dead

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
New Brunswick police.
New Brunswick police. Photo Credit: New Brunswick Police Department/Facebook

Two teens were arrested for fatally shooting and stabbing a 25-year-old man last week in New Brunswick, authorities said.

Officers responding to Comstock Street and Joyce Kilmer Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on July 29 found Omar Maroquin-Levya with gunshot and stab wounds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.

Maroquin-Levya was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

An ensuing investigation determined two men, both 17 and of New Brunswick, stabbed and shot Maroquin-Levya, authorities said.

Investigators believe the murder does not appear to be a random act and the juveniles and victim were acquainted.

The pair were then apprehended and charged with juvenile delinquency on Tuesday in Irvington Township, authorities said.

If the offenses were committed by an adult, the duo would be facing murder and weapons offenses.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Delgado at (732) 745-5200 or Detective Kelley at (732) 745- 3330.

