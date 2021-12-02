Prosecutor: NYC Drug Dealers Nabbed In Central Jersey With Crate-load Of Pot

A local police investigation discovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana being stored near a school in Middlesex County, authorities said.

Christopher Stennett, 58, and Ricardo Jackson, 48, both of Jamaica, Queens were arrested on Friday and each charged with first-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, second-degree conspiracy to distribute marijuana, and third-degree possession with the intent to distribute marijuana within 1000 feet of the Goddard School. according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Michael S. Zarro Jr. of the Spotswood Police Department.

A narcotics probe by the Spotswood Police Department resulted in a search of a shipping crate at an industrial site, which yielded approximately 400 pounds of suspected marijuana, Ciccone and Zarro said.

Stennett and Jackson were taken into custody at the scene as they tried to load the crate onto a truck and leave the area, authorities said.

Both suspects were being held at the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending detention hearings in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is urged to call Patrolman James Parson III of the Spotswood Police Department at 732-251-2121.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.