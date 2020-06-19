Prosecutor: DUI Drivers Arrested In 3-Car Crash That Killed Central Jersey Teenager

Two men have been arrested in connection with a three-car crash that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old woman from Milltown last month, authorities said.

Felicity B. Eden, 19, who was driving one of the cars involved in a chain reaction collision on May 24, was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher L.C. Kuberiet and North Brunswick Police Director Kenneth P. McCormick said in a statement.

Rashawn Stevens, 33, of Newark and Garry Givens-Owens, 28, of Somerset both were charged with strict liability vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing the death of another., Kuberiet and McCormick said.

Stevens was arrested on Friday in Newark, and Givens-Owens was taken into custody Thursday in North Brunswick, they said. They are both being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending detention hearings.

The May 24 crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred at 4:11 a.m. on Route 1 southbound near the Walmart located at 979 US 1.

Investigators determined that Stevens was driving his Lincoln Sedan southbound on Route 1 when he struck the vehicle driven by the victim. Givens-Owen was driving a BMW Sedan which first struck the Lincoln, and then the vehicle driven by Felicity Eden, they said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call North Brunswick Patrolman Jason Zier at 732-247-0922 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

Born on Jan. 29, 2001, in Perth Amboy, Felicity Eden was enrolled in Lincoln Technical Institute in Woodbridge, pursuing her passion in geriatric nursing. She was employed as a dietary aide with Care One in East Brunswick.

