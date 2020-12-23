Prosecutor: Central Jersey Grandson Charged With Fatal Assault On Grandma, 89

A 39-year-old grandson from ​Middlesex County has been arrested for murder in connection with a fatal attack on his 89-year-old grandmother, authorities said.

Shawn Gonzalez of Carteret has been charged in the death of Dolores Babij, also of Carteret, in August, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden.

On Aug. 27, at 3:57 a.m., Carteret police officers responded to Babij’s residence after a call for first aid. The officers found Babij deceased and seated in a chair in her home, Ciccone and McFadden said.

The investigation conducted by Detective Keith Cassens of the Carteret Police Department and Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined Babij was assaulted and killed by Gonzalez earlier that morning.

No other details about the alleged murder have been released by authorities.

Gonzalez was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center where he was awaiting a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Cassens at 732-541-4181 or Detective Sullivan at 732-745-4060.

