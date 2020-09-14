Possible Fatality Reported In Central Jersey Crash

A possible fatality was reported in a Middlesex County crash Monday, according to initial reports.
The accident brought firefighters and EMS to County Route 516 and Cottrell Road in Old Bridge Township about 12:30 p.m.
Old Bridge police could not immediately confirm a fatality, but said that investigators from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office had been called to the crash scene about 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing news story
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
