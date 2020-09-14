Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Possible Fatality Reported In Central Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Old Bridge police responded to a possible fatal crash.
Old Bridge police responded to a possible fatal crash. Photo Credit: Facebook

A possible fatality was reported in a Middlesex County crash Monday, according to initial reports.

The accident brought firefighters and EMS to County Route 516 and Cottrell Road in Old Bridge Township about 12:30 p.m.

Old Bridge police could not immediately confirm a fatality, but said that investigators from the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office had been called to the crash scene about 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

