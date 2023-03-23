Police Look For Gunman In East Brunswick Apartment Shooting

A 36-year-old man is wanted by police in Central Jersey in connection with a random shooting in an apartment parking lot, authorities said.

The incident took place at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. No one was hurt.

The gunman was identified as Kyle Johnson of the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, East Brunswick police said.

Johnson reportedly fled in a blueish-green Dodge Magnum with New Jersey license plates F18-KCK after firing shots near the Taylor Gardens apartments, police said.

Johnson has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, police said.

Police called the shooting "a random act."

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call 911 and not attempt to approach him, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 732-432-8477, emailing tips@ebpd.net or visiting www.eastbrunswick.org/tips.

