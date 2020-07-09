PHOTOS: Teen Missing, Adult Rescued By Jersey Shore Divers, Choppers

UPDATES: Divers, firefighters, EMS crews, boats and helicopters from New York, New Jersey and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to help search for two children who fell into the water in Raritan Bay off Perth Amboy, authorities said.

A 30-year-old man was rescued by 4 p.m. on Thursday, but a 17-year-old boy was still missing, according to news reports. At 5:10 p.m., there were unconfirmed reports that the teenager's body had been found.

Authorities originally reported that a 5-year-old child was missing in the water, but he was later located onshore, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

First responders from Perth Amboy, Cateret and Hopelawn fire departments began searching for the missing people about 2:40 p.m. near a railroad bridge at Water and Lewis streets, reports said. Private boaters also got involved in searching for the children, dotting Perth Amboy's waterfront with dozens of sailboats and other craft.

Aviation units from the NJ and NY state police were assisting. State and federal marine rescue units from both states also were helping search.

This is a developing news story.

