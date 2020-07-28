Perth Amboy Man Shot In Leg

A man was shot in the leg on Monday in Perth Amboy, authorities said.

Police officers responded to reports of gunfire at 4:07 p.m. near Mitchell Place and New Brunswick Avenue, Perth Amboy police said.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound in the leg. His name and age have not been released.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect fled after the shooting and remains at-large, police said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

