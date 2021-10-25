Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In New Brunswick

A person was struck and killed by a train Monday night in New Brunswick, authorities said.

The male pedestrian was struck near the New Brunswick station by NJ Transit Northeast Corridor train 3867 around 6:20 p.m., NJT Spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

ALSO READ: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday in Trenton.

The train left Penn Station New York at 5:29 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Trenton at 6:58 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 400-500 customers or crew on board at the time of the crash.

Northeast Corridor rail service was suspended in both directions between Metropark and Princeton Junction.

New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.