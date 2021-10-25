Contact Us
Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Middlesex Daily Voice serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Union
    serves Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Elizabeth, Hillside, Linden, Plainfield, Rahway, Union & Westfield
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
  • Essex
    serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Breaking News: NJ HS Teacher Accused Of Making 'Terrorists' Remark To Student Suspended, Police Notified
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train In New Brunswick

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit police were investigating.
NJ Transit police were investigating. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A person was struck and killed by a train Monday night in New Brunswick, authorities said.

The male pedestrian was struck near the New Brunswick station by NJ Transit Northeast Corridor train 3867 around 6:20 p.m., NJT Spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said.

ALSO READ: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday in Trenton.

The train left Penn Station New York at 5:29 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Trenton at 6:58 p.m.

There were no injuries reported to the approximately 400-500 customers or crew on board at the time of the crash.

Northeast Corridor rail service was suspended in both directions between Metropark and Princeton Junction.

New Jersey Transit Police are on scene leading the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Middlesex Daily Voice!

Serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.