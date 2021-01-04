Pedestrian Reported Struck, Killed In Central Jersey

Police, firefighters and EMTs were called on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Middlesex County , authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred early Monday afternoon at Paul Street and New Brunswick Avenue in Fords, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which is in Woodbridge Township.

This is a developing news story.

